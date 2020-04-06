VW Dealership Must Face Improper Credit Check Suit In Pa.

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Volkswagen dealership can be sued in Pennsylvania federal court because it's being accused of improperly running a Pennsylvania woman's credit report through a Pennsylvania-based credit reporting agency, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody ruled that she had specific jurisdiction over Wilmington-based Smith Volkswagen Ltd. because Pennsylvania resident Aaliyah Rogers accused the dealership of running her credit report through Chester, Pennsylvania-based TransUnion LLC without her permission in violation of the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, despite the fact that she had never agreed to purchase a vehicle or have her credit checked the day of...

