Kohler's $20M Emissions Settlement Gets Green Light

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave her blessing Monday to a $20 million deal resolving allegations Kohler Co. manufactured lawn mower engines that violated the Clean Air Act and California Health and Safety Code, according to her order granting a pair of consent decrees. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board sued Kohler in January, accusing the Wisconsin-based company of manufacturing and selling millions of uncertified spark-ignition engines that unlawfully emitted hydrocarbon and nitrogen oxides. Kohler also submitted incomplete reports on its production line testing and inaccurate banking and trading information to the EPA, the agencies said. That same...

