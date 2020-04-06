7th Circ. Upholds Ex-National Lampoon CEO's Civil Judgment

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Monday imprisoned former financier and National Lampoon Inc. CEO Timothy Durham can't use his ineffective assistance of counsel argument in his criminal case to undo a $620,000 civil judgment for defrauding more than 5,000 investors. The civil judgment, for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was based on a jury's finding of guilt in the criminal trial against Durham. But his collateral attack on the conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel doesn't warrant undoing the civil judgment because Durham's sentence was the final criminal judgment, a Seventh Circuit panel held in a nonprecedential decision. "This norm is...

