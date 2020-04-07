Pai Says 6 GHz Spectrum Auction Would Be Impractical

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ultimately rejected a plan by the wireless industry to partially auction off exclusive licenses in the 6 gigahertz band due to a lack of available spectrum to relocate existing licensees as well as potential resistance from the federal government, according to the agency's chairman. During a webinar Monday hosted by think tank New America, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said his somewhat controversial proposal to allocate the entire 6 GHz band for nonexclusive, shared use with Wi-Fi was based largely on logistical concerns inherent in reorganizing adjacent spectrum bands. In order to follow through with the wireless industry's...

