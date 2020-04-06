Commerce Secretary Urged To Veto Ore. LNG Project Denial

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Developers of a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon have pressed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to override a rejection of the project by state regulators, arguing that national interest in energy development trumps state concerns over the project's coastal impacts. The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has thrown up a roadblock to the controversial Jordan Cove project, telling developer Pembina Pipeline Corp. that the project would adversely affect the state's coastline. Despite Jordan Cove getting a recent nod from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the department insists that the federal government can't approve it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS