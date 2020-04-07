Judge OKs $2.25M TCPA Deal With Tampa Bay Lightning

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge signed off Tuesday on a $2.25 million settlement, including more than $800,000 in attorney fees and costs, that ends a class suit against the Tampa Bay Lightning over telemarketing messages allegedly sent to fans in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a telephoned hearing, U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell gave final approval to the deal, which sets up a cash fund for the more than 180,000 settlement class members and includes injunctive relief requiring the NHL team's marketing employees to undergo TCPA compliance training. The judge also approved the request for $787,500 in fees...

