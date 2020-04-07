Airbus Dodges Sex Bias Suit Over Severance Packages

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge shot down a suit claiming a unit of aerospace giant Airbus SE discriminated against women by not paying them severance after their office shuttered, finding the company gave legitimate reasons for why some men got severance packages while the women who sued didn't. U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke on Monday handed summary judgment to Airbus Defense and Space Inc. in a lawsuit accusing it of sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and of breach of contract. The judge said that the company adequately laid out why it offered certain men severance pay...

