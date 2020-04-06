5th Circ. Affirms OK Of $147M Oil Development Award

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's largest oil company must pay a $147 million arbitral award issued to U.S.-based Carpatsky Petroleum Corp. following a soured oil and gas development deal, after the Fifth Circuit on Monday rejected arguments that an alleged undisclosed change in Carpatsky's place of incorporation had invalidated the arbitration agreement. A three-judge panel concluded that it was irrelevant that Carpatsky, in amendments to an initial 1994 agreement with OJSC Ukrnafta, continued using a Texas corporate seal even after it changed its place of incorporation from Texas to Delaware because Carpatsky President Leslie Texas was an authorized officer of the corporation. "Ukrnafta's formalistic view of...

