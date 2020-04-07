Commerce Says Chinese Refrigerant Importer Dodged Duties

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Imports of refrigerants used in home air-conditioning units have been escaping anti-dumping tariffs because they are being sent to India first to be processed with other materials before being shipped to the U.S., according to the federal government. The International Trade Administration announced Monday that coolants — hydrofluorocarbon blends — containing both Chinese and Indian additives will be subject to preliminary anti-dumping duties imposed four years ago while it continues its investigation. “Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to suspend liquidation and to require a cash deposit of estimated duties on unliquidated entries of HFC blends from India which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS