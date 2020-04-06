Fed. Circ. Weighs Undoing Coca-Cola Soda Dispenser IP Win

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel held one of its first remote hearings Monday to consider whether a Georgia federal judge wrongly let Coca-Cola off the hook for infringing a patent covering a beverage dispenser that can recognize users and dispense customized drinks. Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations LLC's bid to get the panel to undo the district court's grant of summary judgment of noninfringement to the Coca-Cola Co. centered on a purported claim construction error. The term at issue, "user interface module," allows users to identify themselves to RCDI's beverage dispenser and select a customized beverage. RCDI attorney John C. Carey of Carey...

