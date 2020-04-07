Gov't Says Army Tourniquet Suit Doesn't Belong In Va. Court

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense hit back at a company's lawsuit challenging a mandate for U.S. Army personnel to buy tourniquets from a single source, saying procurement disputes don't belong in a Virginia federal court. Combat Medical LLC's beef over the Army's decision to buy tourniquets from its competitor North American Rescue, or NAR, is not a policy dispute that the Virginia federal court, where the suit is filed, has the authority to resolve, the DOD said in a court filing Monday. Instead, the issue is a procurement dispute, and Congress gave exclusive authority to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims...

