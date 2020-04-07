Pastor Sampled By Kanye West Hits Record Label With IP Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Chicago pastor and gospel musician who was sampled in Kanye West's 2016 album "The Life of Pablo" has lodged a copyright lawsuit against his own record label in Illinois federal court, claiming the label has been illegally licensing his works for more than three decades. In a new lawsuit filed Monday, Pastor T. L. Barrett Jr. claims that Henry Stone Music USA Inc. is infringing his copyrights by reproducing and licensing songs from Barrett's 1976 gospel album "Do Not Pass Me By" without his permission. Barrett says he allowed Henry Stone Music to put the songs on a limited number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS