DOI Asks To Exit Tribe Members' Suit Over Petition Deadline

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a South Dakota federal judge to dismiss a suit brought by Oglala Sioux Tribe members seeking additional time to collect the number of signatures needed to secure a vote to reshape the tribe's constitution. The government argued Monday that the tribe members, who are part of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's constitutional reform task force, can't show that the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs acted "arbitrarily, capriciously, and in direct violation of federal law and their trust responsibility" by deciding not to waive the one-year window to collect the requisite signatures. In May,...

