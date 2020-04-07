Medical Pot Co. Hit With Suit Over $5M Stock Contract

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Israeli medical marijuana company OWC Pharmaceutical Research was hit with a contract breach suit filed in New York federal court by a mutual fund alleging OWCP violated agreements governing a $5 million sale of convertible shares. Discover Growth Fund claimed OWCP, which is traded on middle-tier, over-the-counter market OTCQB, neglected to file its annual report for 2019 and subsequently filed a Form 15, both alleged violations of its 2018 agreements to keep the stock listed and to file timely reports. “OWCP’s failure to file its annual report and its filing of a Form 15 prevent Discover from converting its preferred stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS