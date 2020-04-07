Chubb Faces Appeal To Block $400M Fire Suit In Russia

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 8:03 PM BST) -- A Turkish engineering company urged an English appeals court Tuesday to block Chubb from pursuing a $400 million suit in Moscow over a power plant fire, saying it shouldn't be up to a Russian court to determine if the litigation breached a London arbitration agreement. Robin Dicker QC of South Square, representing Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS, argued to the Court of Appeal that the lower court missed the mark in finding that the English courts were not the appropriate forum for deciding whether the arbitration clause in a construction contract applied to the fire liability claims. That, combined with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS