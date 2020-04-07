Judge Rejects Sanctions In Calif. Gas Price-Fixing Litigation

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge says a dispute over the meaning of comments by the CEO of a refining company owned by Marathon does not merit sanctions against fuel buyers in a proposed class action alleging that a group of refineries fixed the price of gasoline. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said Monday that Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co.’s argument that a gas station owner mischaracterized its CEO’s comments about the impact of a labor strike on refinery operations was not significant enough to throw out the plaintiffs' allegations as a sanction. A rash of refineries are facing allegations that their anti-competitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS