Judge Rejects Sanctions In Calif. Gas Price-Fixing Litigation

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge says a dispute over the meaning of comments by the CEO of a refining company owned by Marathon does not merit sanctions against fuel buyers in a proposed class action alleging that a group of refineries fixed the price of gasoline. 

U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said Monday that Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co.’s argument that a gas station owner mischaracterized its CEO’s comments about the impact of a labor strike on refinery operations was not significant enough to throw out the plaintiffs' allegations as a sanction. 

A rash of refineries are facing allegations that their anti-competitive...

