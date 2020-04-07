Albertsons Wants To Snuff $12.6M Retaliatory-Firing Award

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The grocery chain Albertsons asked a Seattle federal court Monday to grant a retrial on the retaliation claims of a fired district manager, saying the award of more than $12.6 million — including $10 million in punitive damages — was not fair. The chain asked for a new trial or, if not, the erasure of the $10 million punitive damages award and other components of the $12.625 million verdict for Kimberly Ann Johnson, who worked at Albertsons from 1983 until her firing in 2018, a year after she expressed to human resources her concerns that a relatively new Seattle-region boss appeared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS