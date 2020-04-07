NCAA Athletes Seek Cert In Latest Minimum Wage Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A group of former college athletes at schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York on Tuesday asked a Pennsylvania federal court to greenlight a collective nationwide class of NCAA athletes in a suit alleging they are entitled to minimum wage under federal labor law. The group, headed by former Villanova University football player Ralph "Trey" Johnson, are seeking to conditionally certify a collective action under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the first step toward representing all 170,000 NCAA Division I athletes across the country. The suit, which targets the NCAA and several schools — including ones attended by the...

