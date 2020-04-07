WeWork Committee Sues SoftBank For Nixed $3B Share Buy

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A WeWork special committee sued SoftBank in Delaware court Tuesday over a canceled deal to buy $3 billion of the company’s shares, saying the Japanese investment giant is reaping the benefits of their larger bailout agreement but is now backtracking on its end of the contract. A WeWork special committee said SoftBank has “engaged in a purposeful campaign to avoid completion” of a $3 billion tender offer that was announced last year as part of a rescue package for the workspace-sharing company. (AP) In a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court, attorneys for a special committee of WeWork’s board of directors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS