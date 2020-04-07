Enviros Seek Restart In Alaska Mine Suit Despite Virus Pause

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Native American and environmental groups have urged an Alaska federal judge to quickly lift a coronavirus-related stay on their suit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to withdraw proposed restrictions on Alaska's massive Pebble Mine project. Proceeding with briefing does not pose a public health threat, the groups said Monday in a joint motion to lift the stay. Expedited consideration is needed because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not slowed its schedule to issue a permit for the mine. "Plaintiffs seek relief before a permit is issued," the groups wrote. "As a record-based administrative appeal, this case can be...

