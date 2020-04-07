Farrell Fritz Guides Capital One On $41M Queens Loan

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Farrell Fritz PC represented Capital One in connection with its $41 million loan to an entity affiliated with Long Island homebuilder Beechwood Organization for an apartment building in the Queens, New York, neighborhood of Arverne by the Sea, and Richard W. Rosenberg PC guided the borrower, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Capital One NA to Benjamin Beechwood Tides LLC is for The Tides Building at 190 Beach 69th St. The apartment building is a block inland from Rockaway Beach and is close to the Beach 67th Street / Arverne by the Sea subway...

