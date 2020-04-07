Venezuela Wants $42M Award Fight Nixed Over Bad Service

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Venezuela has urged a D.C. federal court to toss litigation seeking to enforce a $42 million arbitral award against it, saying French plastics company Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe did not properly serve it. The plastics company failed to serve Venezuela’s attorney general in accordance with the Hague Convention and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the country said on Monday. “Although plaintiff initiated the process of servicing the Republic pursuant to article 5 of the Hague Convention by sending a request for service to Venezuela’s Central Authority, actual service of process has not been made in accordance with the internal law of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS