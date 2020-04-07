DC Circ. Says EPA Can't Roll Back Hydrofluorocarbons Rule

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with environmental groups and states that challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to stop implementing an Obama-era rule restricting hydrofluorocarbon use. A split three-judge panel said the EPA had no right in 2018 to stop implementing an Obama-era rule restricting hydrofluorocarbon use after the D.C. Circuit in 2017's Mexichem Fluor Inc. v. EPA vacated parts of the rule. The majority sided with the Natural Resources Defense Council and a coalition of state attorneys general and state agencies that argued the EPA's 2018 action was a rule that was improperly promulgated without the required rulemaking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS