Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Mom On The Hook For Teen's Inpatient Therapy

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit stuck a California mom with a bill for her daughter's mental health treatment after the girl's two suicide attempts, ruling that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. didn’t have to fund a four-month stay at a therapy program for troubled teenagers.

The three-judge panel ruled Monday that the fine print in Carol Meyers' Kaiser health insurance plan protected the company's decision to refuse to pay the $68,825 bill for Meyers' daughter's care at the Utah facility Elevations Residential Treatment Center, which provides inpatient and outdoor-based therapy for teenagers with severe mental health issues.

Because Elevations was not part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!