9th Circ. Says Mom On The Hook For Teen's Inpatient Therapy

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit stuck a California mom with a bill for her daughter's mental health treatment after the girl's two suicide attempts, ruling that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. didn’t have to fund a four-month stay at a therapy program for troubled teenagers. The three-judge panel ruled Monday that the fine print in Carol Meyers' Kaiser health insurance plan protected the company's decision to refuse to pay the $68,825 bill for Meyers' daughter's care at the Utah facility Elevations Residential Treatment Center, which provides inpatient and outdoor-based therapy for teenagers with severe mental health issues. Because Elevations was not part of...

