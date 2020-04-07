Sports Insurer Says Hanover Must Cover Bill For CFO’s Theft

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York sports insurance company whose former chief financial officer embezzled nearly $180,000 says its own insurer is wrongfully denying coverage under a commercial crime policy. Sportsinsurance.com said in a lawsuit removed to New York federal court Monday that Hanover Insurance Co. forced it to take former CFO Kenza El Baroudi to court by denying a claim for the alleged theft. Hanover also refuses to pay the company's $100,000 legal bill, according to the complaint. “Hanover's declination was based upon matters of disputed fact between the claims of Baroudi and Sportsinsurance,” the company said. “Hanover chose to believe the...

