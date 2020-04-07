Chancery Opens Door Wider For $1.5B Energy Co. Deal Probe

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Citing an earlier waiver of privilege, the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday ordered expanded class attorney rights to documents related to an advisory opinion prepared by Baker Botts LLP used to justify a $1.5 billion Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP call in and buy-up of common partnership shares by a controlling investor in 2018. In a ruling from the bench during a teleconference hearing, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said he was convinced that discovery into the deal should expand beyond the opinion Baker Botts LLP prepared for Boardwalk GP prior to the call in. The court’s decision extended access to communications with other law firms and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS