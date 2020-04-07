Tax Cheat Can Delay Paying $4.9M To IRS, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of tax fraud can delay paying the IRS $4.9 million in restitution until finishing his prison term, as the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that a district court erred in starting payments at the beginning of his sentence. David Adams does not have to start payments until he finishes his 90-month sentence because federal law allows courts to grant restitution only after a sentence has been served, the Second Circuit said. The court rejected Adams' other claims that the lower court failed to properly explain that he could pay restitution, the restitution amount required and length of sentence he could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS