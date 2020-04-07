Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Won't Face Punitive Damages In Defective Door Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday said that a Ukrainian man can’t sue Tesla for punitive damages over alleged character attacks the company's counsel made during negotiations after his young daughter’s finger was broken by an allegedly defective door.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said that Tesla’s behavior after the 2018 incident in Crimea has no bearing on Marlen Mesutovich Izzetov’s claims and that the car company had no legal obligation to respond to his overtures for a settlement. According to his complaint, Tesla’s general counsel made “gratuitous and irrelevant attacks” on Issetov’s character and insisted that the Model X vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!