Tesla Won't Face Punitive Damages In Defective Door Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday said that a Ukrainian man can’t sue Tesla for punitive damages over alleged character attacks the company's counsel made during negotiations after his young daughter’s finger was broken by an allegedly defective door. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said that Tesla’s behavior after the 2018 incident in Crimea has no bearing on Marlen Mesutovich Izzetov’s claims and that the car company had no legal obligation to respond to his overtures for a settlement. According to his complaint, Tesla’s general counsel made “gratuitous and irrelevant attacks” on Issetov’s character and insisted that the Model X vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS