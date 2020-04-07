Wells Fargo Can't Shake Derivative Claims In Lifetrade Suits

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo escaped foreign law claims but must face derivative claims in five related suits brought by offshore investors accusing it of aiding Lifetrade Fund BV officers in squandering hundreds of millions of dollars, a New York federal judge ruled Monday. Lifetrade mutual fund investors based in Japan, Argentina and Korea say they lost $685 million on high-risk life insurance investments in part because of Wells Fargo, which issued a massive loan to Lifetrade and later negotiated a deal that gave the bank control over Lifetrade’s entire life insurance policy portfolio, wiping out the plaintiffs’ investments. U.S. District Judge J. Paul...

