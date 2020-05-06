Ex-Calif. District Court Judge Joins JAMS In LA

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Former Judge S. James Otero, who recently retired from the California federal bench after 16 years of overseeing high-stakes cases that included a $1.1 billion patent dispute, is joining alternative dispute resolution firm JAMS. Otero, who starts at JAMS' Los Angeles office on Thursday, May 7, told Law360 that he saw private judging and mediation as a new challenge. Before joining the firm, he spent 14 years as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court and then 16 years on the bench at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, stepping down on April...

