PTAB Panel Won't Budge On Having Pending Trials Stop IPRs

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel has refused to revisit an earlier decision saying the board can deny a patent challenge due to a looming trial in federal district court. In an order Monday, the PTAB's Precedential Opinion Panel denied a request by Sand Revolution II LLC to reconsider the board's decision not to review rival Continental Intermodal Group-Trucking LLC's fracking patent because of a July trial in a related district court case in Texas federal court. The trial has since been pushed back to November, court documents show. In doing so, the PTAB had cited its September 2018...

