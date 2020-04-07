WilmerHale, Dorsey Drive SoFi's $1.2B Deal For Payments Co.

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Financial technology lender SoFi has agreed to buy payments platform developer Galileo Financial Technologies for $1.2 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement put together with help from WilmerHale and Dorsey & Whitney. The deal provides Social Finance Inc., known as SoFi, with a business in Galileo that provides a financial services application programming interface, or API, as well as a payments platform for consumers and businesses. The acquisition is being made using a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement. The two companies will work together to develop innovative technologies for the financial services sector, including by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS