Davis Wright Nabs Ex-Hogan Lovells Financial Services Atty

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- A financial services attorney who represents clients in the mortgage industry both in litigation and with regulatory and enforcement issues has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as partner from Hogan Lovells. Chava Brandriss joined Davis Wright's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said April 7. Brandriss said she joined the firm for its strong banking and financial services practice, its focus on developing the careers of young partners and in particular for its efforts to advance women. "All those factors combined meant that this is a really good place for me to continue growing what I had started," Brandriss told Law360....

