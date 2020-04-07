7th Circ. Urged To Rethink Chicago Exchanges' Antitrust Win

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit created a split among circuit courts when it upheld the pretrial win of two Chicago exchanges accused of conspiring to block a competitor from entering the market, that rival said as it asked the full circuit to rehear the case. The U.S. Futures Exchange said Monday that a Seventh Circuit panel made “several significant legal errors” when it found that the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange broke no antitrust laws by objecting to USFE’s application to bring a new exchange to market. The appellate court found that the Chicago exchanges were entitled to antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS