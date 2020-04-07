Post Malone's 'Circles' Co-Writer Wants Song Credit, Royalties

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Post Malone refuses to credit or share songwriting royalties with a musician who claims that he helped write the singer's hit "Circles," according to a California federal lawsuit on Tuesday seeking songwriting credit and proceeds from the tune. Even though Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and his producer Adam Feeney, professionally known as Frank Dukes, enthusiastically agreed to have a jam session with musician Tyler Armes in August 2018 where the song "Circles" was born, Armes said that Post Malone and Dukes have since refused to credit him as a co-writer or pay him a share of the...

