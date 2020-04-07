PG&E Judge Won't OK COVID-19 Letter Co. Atty Called 'Silly'

Law360, San Francisco (April 7, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A California judge overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s bankruptcy declined Tuesday to approve a letter informing Northern California wildfire survivors that COVID-19 has hammered PG&E shares and reduced a $13.5 billion victims settlement fund, after a PG&E attorney slammed opposing counsel's "silly letter" as an effort to kill the deal. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali wrote in his order that if the tort claimants committee, which represents wildfire victims’ interests, chooses to proceed with sending out its letter — noting that the parties are now free to try to persuade voters — "it does so without this court’s approval or disapproval."...

