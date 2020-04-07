Client's New Firm Not Liable For Old Atty's Share Of Fees

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court issued a published decision on Tuesday finding that Spector Gadon & Rosen PC should have targeted its former client — not the client's new firm — for the share of fees it's owed for work on a case that was handed off prior to settlement. The state’s Superior Court said that a trial judge had improperly saddled Rudinski Orso & Lynch with legal responsibility for paying Spector Gadon a share of fees after reaching a settlement in a case it took over from Spector Gadon. Instead, the three-judge appellate panel ruled that the duty to pay Spector...

