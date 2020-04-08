Taco Bell Beats Fraud Suit Over $5.99 Chalupa Cravings Box

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit by a New Jersey couple alleging Taco Bell Inc. overcharged them for food is now dead meat with a federal court's ruling Monday that the husband and wife knew the price they were being charged and chose to pay it. A menu board at the Green Brook, New Jersey, Taco Bell location "plainly disclosed” that it was charging $5.99 for the Chalupa Cravings Box that wooed Nelson Estrella-Rosales and Joann Estrella, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini reasoned. The couple, who saw the box advertised for $5, filed consumer fraud claims after they paid $5.99 each for two....

