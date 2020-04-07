US Not Responsible For Pa. Newborn's Hospital Death

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday accepted a jury's advisory verdict clearing the U.S. of liability with regard to the care provided by a federally funded doctor during the delivery of a baby who died six hours after birth. The ruling came in a suit by the parents of infant Kendall Peronis over her 2014 death because of an infection. A jury in 2019 cleared the U.S. in connection with Dr. Kevin Dumpe, an employee of federally funded Primary Health Network, who had been a defendant but was dismissed by the plaintiffs after the suit was filed. U.S. District Judge Nora...

