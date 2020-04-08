Fed. Agencies Lagging On Telecom Contract Swap, GAO Says

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said most federal agencies it surveyed are behind schedule on a transition to a new, likely lower rate telecom program, risking the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in potential savings. The federal government is in the middle of transitioning to a new, 15-year, $50 billion telecom contract, under which AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and six other providers have been tapped to compete for task orders. As the current contract, called Networx, expires in May 2023, federal agencies are supposed to be midway through the transition to the new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program by March 2021...

