BIPA Suit Won't Pause For Appellate Weigh-In On Key Issue

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied a logistics company's bid to stay a finger scan privacy suit while waiting for a state appeals court to rule if the state workers' compensation law bars money damages in such cases, saying the panel is unlikely to find in the company's favor. The state appellate court is gearing up to decide in a separate case whether the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act preempts money damages for claims challenging employers' allegedly unauthorized collection of employee fingerprints. Kenco Logistic Services LLC argued former employees Kathy Mintun and Tyron Hill-Patterson's similar biometric privacy claims should be halted until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS