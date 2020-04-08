Fifth Third Faces Shareholder Suit Following CFPB Action

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Financial services company Fifth Third Bancorp was hit Tuesday with a shareholders' proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing the company of secretly opening accounts in its customers' names. Plaintiff Lee Christakis' civil action claims investors were hurt by a drop in the company's stock price following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's announcement last month of its own lawsuit against the bank. In the CFPB suit, the regulator claimed that for years employees opened accounts in customers' names without the customers' knowledge or permission. "Since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized...

