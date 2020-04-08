Turning To Zoom, Texas Justices Hear $1.7M Negligence Spat

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices heard their first oral arguments in court history via Zoom on Wednesday while attempting to delineate whether a jury or judge has the power to decide an injured offshore drilling platform worker’s “borrowed employee” status in a $1.7 million negligence suit against W&T Offshore Inc. Thomas C. Wright of Wright Close & Barger LLP argued for W&T Offshore that the employment status of injured worker Wesley Fredieu was a question of law to be determined by a judge. W&T Offshore contends Fredieu was a so-called borrowed employee at the time of his injury, which would mean he...

