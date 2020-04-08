San Diego County And Resort Can't Pause Lake Pollution Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a request by San Diego County and a resort owner to pause their environmental cleanup dispute until after a local water quality agency decides whether well water can be used in the pollution cleanup, saying the suit has been going on long enough. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel on Tuesday denied the county's and resort owner Citizens Development Corporation Inc.'s joint request to stay the eight-year-old suit. They had sought a delay until the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board rules on CDC's application for a variance on discharge requirements for groundwater pumped...

