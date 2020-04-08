Challengers To Trump's Uninsured Immigrant Ban Win Cert.

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge granted class certification Tuesday to U.S. citizens and foreign nationals suing President Donald Trump over his proclamation requiring green card applicants abroad to prove they can afford health insurance, saying there is a credible threat that the proclamation will harm the plaintiffs. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon granted class certification to two subclasses challenging Trump’s October proclamation imposing a health insurance requirement to prevent immigrants from becoming a "burden" on the U.S. health system. “The proclamation links the burden of 'uncompensated care costs' to legal immigrants with a single unsourced sentence: 'data show that lawful immigrants are...

