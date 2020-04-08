Firms Say Atty Misconduct Dooms Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Law firms accused of malpractice in underlying multidistrict litigation against Syngenta AG have urged a Kansas federal court to dismiss the suit, saying that the attorney for the farmers bringing the case has continued to defy a court order to participate in planning conferences and in submitting reports. Watts Guerra LLP and five other firms told the court Tuesday that even though the court has already sanctioned the attorney for the farmers, Douglas J. Nill, he had continued to refuse to cooperate with counsel for the firms while an appeal was pending, violating the court’s order. After having been warned once,...

