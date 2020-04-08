Full 10th Circ. Won't Rethink Holding Refiners To Biofuel Regs

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit won’t reconsider its decision to junk exemptions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted to three refineries that temporarily absolved them from having to blend renewable fuels into their products. Tuesday’s order denied the refineries’ bids for an en banc rehearing of a panel's unanimous published opinion that threw out their exemption extensions. The January decision held that the EPA is only allowed to grant extensions for small refiners that had already been given exemptions from a federal program that requires renewable fuels be blended in the U.S. transportation fuel supply. If there's a gap in a refiner's exemption,...

