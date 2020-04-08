Texas Panel Orders Redo On Atty Fee Award In Med Mal Case

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday declined to revive the medical malpractice lawsuit of a man who was given a medication that records indicated he was allergic to, holding that he failed to amend an expert’s report supporting his claims. But the panel agreed the evidence didn’t support the attorney fees awarded to the hospital. The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana explained that while the attorney representing Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall testified that he racked up about $23,800 in fees and costs defending the case, the lawyer failed to give a detailed accounting of who did what over the...

