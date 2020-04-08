Cerner Corp. Tries To Push ERISA Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Cerner Corp. urged a Missouri federal judge Tuesday to scuttle a proposed class action challenging its 401(k) plan's investments, saying the participants who sued should have to individually arbitrate their claims pursuant to forms they signed. The health records giant outlined what it said are two “independently sufficient reasons” the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case should be dismissed, including that the same court previously held the arbitration agreements were enforceable in a similar case, and that the participants delegated all questions of arbitrability and disputes to the arbitrator. “This litigation is nothing more than a transparent violation of the parties'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS