Facebook, Google Push Back On UK's Market Power Fears

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In response to a U.K. competition report flagging concerns with Facebook and Google’s dominance in the digital ad market, both tech titans brandished their continued investment in new tech as evidence that competition in the industry is healthy. Britain’s antitrust enforcer, the Competition and Markets Authority, posted comments from Facebook, Google, and dozens of other industry players and interested parties on Wednesday as part an ongoing study into online platforms and digital advertising that kicked off in July. In an interim report, released in December, regulators said they were mulling potential interventions in the industry due to concerns that Facebook and...

